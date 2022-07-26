Nineteen Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended on Tuesday for the rest of the week for for storming Well of the House and shouting slogans during the ongoing monsoon session, reported ANI.

The suspended MPs include Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Dr Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Nadimal Haque, Abhi Ranjan Biswas, and Shanta Chhetri from the Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader AA Rahim, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kanimozhi and M Mohamed Abdulla.

After Tuesday’s development, the Trinamool Congress said that democracy has been suspended in India, PTI reported. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day, reported The Hindu.

The order came a day after four Congress Lok Sabha MPs – Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapa – were suspended for the entire Monsoon Session after they carried placards while protesting inside the House.

The Opposition has been staging protests, demanding discussion on topics like inflation.

Ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had issued a circular on July 14 banning demonstrations, dharnas, strikes, fast or religious ceremonies by MPs in the precincts of Parliament.

The directive held significance as over the last few sessions of Parliament, Opposition leaders had held protests in the premises of the House on many matters of national importance to pressurise the government to hold a discussion on them.

During last year’s Monsoon Session, the Opposition had held protests inside both the Houses and in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament demanding discussion on the alleged use of Israeli software Pegasus by central agencies to spy on Opposition leaders, journalists and activists in the country.

In the Winter Session, 12 MPs of five Opposition parties were suspended on grounds of misconduct during the Monsoon Session. Protests were held against the suspension and leaders sought action against Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed in the Uttar Pradesh district in October during a protest against the three farm laws that have now been repealed. Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra, the minister’s son, had run over the protestors.