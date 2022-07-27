Four children drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in Jodhpur on Tuesday as heavy downpour triggered floods in Rajasthan. The dead have been identified as Anita (15), Sanju (16), Pintu (12) and Kishore (12), reported the Hindustan Times.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the victims. Gehlot also urged citizens to take all possible precautions during the monsoon season.

Heavy to very heavy rains have lashed several parts of Jodhpur, Jalore, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur, Banswara, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Kota, Sirohi, Pali and Nagaur districts.

The Bhilwara city received extremely heavy rains at 21 centimetres in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department had said a monsoon trough was likely to persist in the state for the next two-three days causing rain, reported ANI.

Due to heavy rains, a two-wheeler in Tonk city was swept away while a portion of a building in Bhilwara collapsed. In Jodhpur, a car was swept away in rainwater.

#WATCH | Cars washed away in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after heavy rain triggered a flood-like situation late last night. | reported by news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/1eUoHzik8x — NDTV (@ndtv) July 26, 2022

The rainfall has led to waterlogging in several areas, including on railway tracks. The North Western Railways cancelled seven trains, partially cancelled six of them, and diverted two others on Tuesday.

In 33 years, Rajasthan has recorded the highest rainfall in July, reported The Indian Express.

Since the onset of the southwest monsoon in early July, the state has recorded 290 millimetres of rain till Tuesday, surpassing the 262.4 millimetres recorded in July 2015, weather officer data showed.

Since June 1, Rajasthan’s the rainfall has been 55% above normal, it added.