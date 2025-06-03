The toll from heavy rainfall-related incidents in the North East increased to 36 , PTI reported on Tuesday.

The deaths took place due to landslides and flooding beginning Friday.

Eleven of the deaths were reported in Assam, 10 in Arunachal Pradesh, six in Meghalaya, five in Mizoram, three in Sikkim and one in Tripura.

More than 5.5 lakh persons have been hit by the severe rainfall in several northeastern states, the Hindustan Times reported. Of these, 5.3 lakh persons were affected in 22 districts of Assam.

On Sunday, Assam’s Silchar district recorded 415.8 mm of rain in a 24-hour period, marking the highest single-day rainfall since 1893.

More than 56,000 persons were affected by flash floods in Manipur, PTI reported. The floods, caused by overflowing rivers, also damaged more than 10,400 homes in the state.

While 156 villages in 23 districts of Arunachal Pradesh were inundated, more than 10,000 persons remained in relief camps in Tripura.

In Mizoram, more than 550 landslides were reported due to heavy rainfall in the last 10 days. More than 150 homes collapsed or were damaged, PTI quoted the state disaster management department as saying.