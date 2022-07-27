The big news: Supreme Court upholds ED powers of arrest, seizure under PMLA, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The aviation regulator orders SpiceJet to operate at 50% approved fleet after snags, and tension in Karnataka after killing of a BJP member.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Supreme Court upholds ED power to arrest, seize properties under money laundering law PMLA: The Congress said that the judgement will have ‘far-reaching implications’ for our democracy.
- Aviation regulator orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of its flights for eight weeks after snags: The Director General of Civil Aviation said it will subject the budget carrier to ‘enhanced surveillance’ during this period.
- Protests erupt in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district over BJP leader’s murder: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers pushed state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s vehicle around, refused to let him step out and heckled him.
- Mohammed Zubair seeks return of seized devices, High Court gives Delhi Police four weeks to reply: Since the tweet for which the journalist was arrested was posted from his mobile, there was no need to take other devices, lawyer Vrinda Grover said.
- Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for revival of BSNL: The Centre also decided to merge BSNL with Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited in order to augment its fiber network.
- Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of the week for ‘unruly behaviour’: He is the 24th Opposition MP to be suspended during the ongoing Monsoon session.
- Sonia Gandhi appears before ED again in National Herald case amid protests by Congress: Several leaders were detained by the Delhi Police from the city’s Vijay Chowk as the party chief was being questioned for the third time by the central agency.
- CBI arrests Lalu Prasad Yadav’s aide in alleged land-for-jobs scam: The accused man, Bhola Yadav, was the officer on special duty to the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief during his tenure as the railway minister.
- Centre asked Twitter to block 2,851 URLs in 2021, over 1,100 this year, IT minister tells Lok Sabha: The IT ministry’s orders to block posts and accounts on the social media platform have increased consistently since the Modi government came to power in 2014.
- Church of South India bishop appears before ED in alleged corruption case: On Tuesday, immigration officials at the Thiruvananthapuram airport stopped Bishop A Dharmaraj Rasalam from travelling to the United Kingdom.