The Congress-led Chhattisgarh government on Thursday won a no-confidence motion passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, reported PTI.

The debate on the motion that began on Wednesday went on for 13 hours. The Opposition members targeted the Bhupesh Baghel-led government for infighting within the Congress, alleged corruption and non-fulfilment of its poll promises. The Congress, however, rejected the charges claiming the Opposition has failed to come up with any concrete problem.

The BJP had moved the no-confidence motion on July 21 after TS Singh Deo resigned as the panchayat and rural development minister. Deo, however, continues to hold three other portfolios.

In the no-confidence motion, the BJP claimed that a “constitutional crisis” has occured in Chhattisgarh as Deo, in his resignation letter, had said that he was being sidelined and had lost faith in the state government.

On Thursday, the BJP presented an 84-point chargesheet against the state government.

Starting the debate, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal claimed that the chief minister does not have confidence in his Cabinet colleagues. He was referring to Deo’s resignation and statement.

“Why didn’t the chief minister expel that minister [Deo]?” Agarwal asked. “The CM does not have the courage. Even the minister did not have courage and wanted to stick to the Cabinet.”

Deo was absent from the Assembly during the motion. Agrawal also claimed that the state had a incurred debt of Rs 1.75 lakh crore as a result of poor financial management.

Chhattisgarh Congress chief and MLA Mohan Markam refuted the charges and said the state government has fulfilled 30 out of its 36 poll promises. He alleged that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were dividing the citizens and the society.

Baghel also listed out the achievements of the government during his three-and-a-half year rule, reported The Indian Express.

“Our government has raised the self regard with faith in oneself as Chhattisgarhiya and the people can now directly talk to the CM,” he added.

The Assembly election in Chhattisgarh is due next year.