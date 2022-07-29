The big news: Congress MP apologises to president for ‘rashtrapatni’ remark, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India topped globally in requests to remove tweets by journalists, and a minister said Karnataka will go five steps ahead of UP in encounters.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Droupadi Murmu for calling her ‘rashtrapatni’: The Congress MP told the president in a letter that his reference was a ‘slip of the tongue’. The women’s panel summoned him for his comment and a FIR was filed against Chowdhury in Madhya Pradesh.
- India made most requests to remove tweets by journalists, news portals between July-December: India made a total of 3,992 demands to remove content, including those posted by the press, Twitter said in its 20th Transparency Report.
- Karnataka will ‘go five steps ahead of UP’ in carrying out encounters, says state minister: CN Ashwath Narayan made the remark in the context of the killing of Praveen Nettaru, a Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader.
- Delhi HC refuses to direct ‘Newslaundry’ to take down ‘defamatory’ videos about Aaj Tak, India Today: TV Today Network has sued the media watchdog for uploading ‘infringing, defamatory, commercially disparaging material’ containing clips of the news channels.
- Remove ‘defamatory’ posts about Smriti Irani, her daughter, Delhi HC directs three Congress leaders: Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D’Souza have been asked to file replies on a defamation suit.
- ‘I am deeply remorseful,’ says Will Smith as he again apologises to Chris Rock for Oscars slap: The actor said he has reached out to the comedian who was not yet ready to talk.
- Uddhav Thackeray’s nephew meets Eknath Shinde, expresses support to ruling alliance: The development came amid a battle between factions led by Shinde and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to be recognised as the real Shiv Sena.
- SC asks Madras HC to decide on Panneerselvam’s plea against AIADMK general council meeting: The former Tamil Nadu chief minister was expelled from the party’s primary membership and his rival Palaniswami was made the interim general secretary.
- Core sector output rose by 12.7% in June: All sectors, except crude oil, registered an uptick in production.
- Add photos of president, PM in Chess Olympiad advertisements, Madras HC tells Tamil Nadu government: The order was passed on a plea stating that only photographs of state Chief Minister MK Stalin were used.