A look at the top headlines of the day:

Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar denied bail in alleged forgery case: The court said that it appeared both of them were involved in a conspiracy against Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat during the 2002 riots.

Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree’s Agra event cancelled over complaint about her novel: The complainant, a resident of Hathras, alleged that her prize-winning novel ‘Ret Samadhi’ has objectionable comments about Hindu deities Shiva and Parvati.

Mumbai would cease to be financial capital if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis leave, says Maharashtra governor: Koshiyari’s statement drew heavy criticism from political leaders, who accused him of insulting Marathi-speaking citizens of the state.

IMA seeks Punjab health minister’s ouster for forcing senior doctor to lie on dirty mattress: Raj Bahadur, who was the vice-chancellor of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, resigned from his post after the incident. Religious leaders must come together to prevent animosity among communities, says NSA Ajit Doval: Efforts need to be taken to clear misunderstandings and to help all religious groups feel that they are part of the country, the national security advisor said.

Delhi temporarily withdraws new excise policy, orders opening government liquor shops: The development came days after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the AAP government’s excise policy.

Civic chief in Telangana who sent notices to staffers for skipping minister’s birthday event suspended: The minister, KT Rama Rao, said that he was the last person to encourage sycophancy in politics or administration.

Militant killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, say police: The identity of the militant is being ascertained, an official said. Students accuse FTII of not filling up seats for reserved categories, stage protest: The Film and Television Institute of India Students Association alleged that the authorities have made a ‘gross mockery’ of the provisions for reservations.

Delhi court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet against Satyendar Jain in money laundering case: The court also pulled up the Enforcement Directorate for wrongly calling the AAP leader as owner of the accused companies.

