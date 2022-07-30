The big news: Teesta Setalvad denied bail in Gujarat riots forgery case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An event to honour Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree was cancelled in Agra, and Maharashtra governor’s remarks on Mumbai created a row.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar denied bail in alleged forgery case: The court said that it appeared both of them were involved in a conspiracy against Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat during the 2002 riots.
- Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree’s Agra event cancelled over complaint about her novel: The complainant, a resident of Hathras, alleged that her prize-winning novel ‘Ret Samadhi’ has objectionable comments about Hindu deities Shiva and Parvati.
- Mumbai would cease to be financial capital if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis leave, says Maharashtra governor: Koshiyari’s statement drew heavy criticism from political leaders, who accused him of insulting Marathi-speaking citizens of the state.
- IMA seeks Punjab health minister’s ouster for forcing senior doctor to lie on dirty mattress: Raj Bahadur, who was the vice-chancellor of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, resigned from his post after the incident.
- Religious leaders must come together to prevent animosity among communities, says NSA Ajit Doval: Efforts need to be taken to clear misunderstandings and to help all religious groups feel that they are part of the country, the national security advisor said.
- Delhi temporarily withdraws new excise policy, orders opening government liquor shops: The development came days after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the AAP government’s excise policy.
- Civic chief in Telangana who sent notices to staffers for skipping minister’s birthday event suspended: The minister, KT Rama Rao, said that he was the last person to encourage sycophancy in politics or administration.
- Militant killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, say police: The identity of the militant is being ascertained, an official said.
- Students accuse FTII of not filling up seats for reserved categories, stage protest: The Film and Television Institute of India Students Association alleged that the authorities have made a ‘gross mockery’ of the provisions for reservations.
- Delhi court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet against Satyendar Jain in money laundering case: The court also pulled up the Enforcement Directorate for wrongly calling the AAP leader as owner of the accused companies.