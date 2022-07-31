A look at the top headlines of the day:

Enforcement Directorate takes Sanjay Raut to office after searching his Mumbai house in money-laundering case: This came after the Shiv Sena leader skipped summons issued by the agency on two occasions. Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested after large amount of cash was found in their car: The Congress had alleged that the money was part of a conspiracy by the BJP to topple its coalition government in Jharkhand. Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in weightlifting while battling cramps in Commonwealth Games 2022: Jeremy lifted a Games record total of 300kgs (140kgs snatch and 160kgs clean and jerk) to clinch gold. ‘Let Election Commission decide which faction is real Shiv Sena’, Eknath Shinde urges Supreme Court: Uddhav Thackeray-led group has challenged the poll body’s proceedings. It had asked both factions to submit documents to prove support from majority members. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands Smriti Irani’s apology for ‘degrading stature of president’s office’: The Congress leader wrote to Om Birla, saying that the Union minister yelled Droupadi Murmu’s name in Parliament using prefixes like ‘honourable’. Sanjay Arora appointed as police commissioner of Delhi: He was a part of the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force that caught the forest brigand Veerappan in 2004. India’s civil aviation space is absolutely safe, problems are routine, says DGCA chief: Arun Kumar’s remarks come after a spate of technical malfunctions suffered by Indian airlines in recent weeks. US President Joe Biden again tests positive for Covid-19 three days after coming out of isolation: The White House said it was due to a rare case of ‘rebound’ seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid. CBI seizes Agusta Westland helicopter from accused’s premises in DHFL scam: Builder Avinash Bhosale was arrested in the case on May 26. Any attempt to turn minorities into second class citizens will divide country, says Raghuram Rajan: The former RBI governor said that India’s future lies in strengthening its liberal democracy.