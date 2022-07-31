The big news: ED searches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s Mumbai house, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three Jharkhand MLAs arrested after being caught with large cash, and Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold for weightlifting in Commonwealth Games.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Enforcement Directorate takes Sanjay Raut to office after searching his Mumbai house in money-laundering case: This came after the Shiv Sena leader skipped summons issued by the agency on two occasions.
- Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested after large amount of cash was found in their car: The Congress had alleged that the money was part of a conspiracy by the BJP to topple its coalition government in Jharkhand.
- Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in weightlifting while battling cramps in Commonwealth Games 2022: Jeremy lifted a Games record total of 300kgs (140kgs snatch and 160kgs clean and jerk) to clinch gold.
- ‘Let Election Commission decide which faction is real Shiv Sena’, Eknath Shinde urges Supreme Court: Uddhav Thackeray-led group has challenged the poll body’s proceedings. It had asked both factions to submit documents to prove support from majority members.
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands Smriti Irani’s apology for ‘degrading stature of president’s office’: The Congress leader wrote to Om Birla, saying that the Union minister yelled Droupadi Murmu’s name in Parliament using prefixes like ‘honourable’.
- Sanjay Arora appointed as police commissioner of Delhi: He was a part of the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force that caught the forest brigand Veerappan in 2004.
- India’s civil aviation space is absolutely safe, problems are routine, says DGCA chief: Arun Kumar’s remarks come after a spate of technical malfunctions suffered by Indian airlines in recent weeks.
- US President Joe Biden again tests positive for Covid-19 three days after coming out of isolation: The White House said it was due to a rare case of ‘rebound’ seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
- CBI seizes Agusta Westland helicopter from accused’s premises in DHFL scam: Builder Avinash Bhosale was arrested in the case on May 26.
- Any attempt to turn minorities into second class citizens will divide country, says Raghuram Rajan: The former RBI governor said that India’s future lies in strengthening its liberal democracy.