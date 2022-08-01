The Delhi government on Sunday decided to extend the licences of liquor shops in the city till August 31, PTI reported.

A total of 468 private liquor shops in the national capital were slated to close down from Monday as their licences were to expire on July 31.

“The government has sent decision of its Cabinet to extend existing liquor vend licences for one month, up to August 31, to the lieutenant governor,” PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying. “Orders allowing the liquor stores to remain open after July 31 will be issued after LG’s approval.”

On Saturday, the Delhi government temporarily withdrew its new excise policy and ordered the opening of government-run liquor shops. Under the new excise policy that came into effect in November, licences of 849 liquor shops were were issued to private firms through open bidding. However, only 468 of these shops were reportedly running.

The Delhi government on Saturday said that the old system would be in force for six months till a fresh excise policy is implemented.

On Sunday, large crowds gathered outside many liquor stores in the national capital, as people rushed to buy alcohol fearing that the shops may close down, The Print reported. Many shops either cut prices by half or offered customers “buy-one-get-one” schemes in a bid to empty stocks.

The Delhi government’s announcement about the withdrawal of the new excise policy came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the new excise policy introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The lieutenant governor had accused Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of procedural lapses and of giving undue benefits to liquor licensees. Sisodia heads the Excise Department of the Delhi government.

However, on Friday, Sisodia accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using central government agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation to threaten Delhi government officials and liquor shops owners to ensure that the excise policy failed.

“They have scared even Delhi government officials with threats of ED and CBI so much that they are are not ready to auction [liquor] shops that are closing,” he alleged.

Sisodia also alleged that the BJP wants to reduce the quantum of legal alcohol sold in Delhi to sell spurious liquor. “This is their [BJP’s] business,” he said.