Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress members and discussion on price rise began in the House.

The suspension of Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani was revoked after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion seeking an assurance from the Opposition members that they will not use placards inside the House.

The four MPs were suspended on July 25 for the rest of the Monsoon Session after they used placards during a protest in the House over price rise.

On Monday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the Opposition to hurt the chair, PTI reported.

After the chair approved the motion to revoke the Congress MPs suspension, Birla warned members that he will take action if they bring placards. “Then I’ll listen neither to the government nor to the Opposition,” he said.