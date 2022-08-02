A day after eight persons were killed in a fire at a Jabalpur hospital, four doctors and a manager were booked on charges of culpable homicide on Tuesday, PTI reported, citing the Madhya Pradesh Police.

The five persons booked are doctors Nishit Gupta, Suresh Patel, Sanjay Patel and Santosh Soni, and. hospital manager Ram Soni. Gupta is also the director and proprietor of the hospital.

Soni has been arrested, while the four doctors are on the run.

The fire broke out at the New Life Multi-Speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka area of Jabalpur. The fire had started from a generator which is suspected to have undergone a voltage fluctuation. The hospital did not have a no-objection certificate for fire safety norms.

Madhya Pradesh: At least 8 dead as fire breaks out at private hospital in Jabalpur https://t.co/uBzHiIlXMS pic.twitter.com/qq8njTsJtA — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) August 1, 2022

Four patients, three hospital staffers and one attendant were among those killed in the blaze. Nine persons were injured as well.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that several shortcomings on fire safety were found in the hospital.

“A probe committee headed by the divisional commissioner which includes joint directors of health and town and country planning, and engineers, will file a report on various issues including fire safety and health [at the hospital],” Mishra said, according to PTI.

He said that the five persons booked in the case are charged under Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Gaur said that Section 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was also included in the first information report registered at Vijay Nagar Police Station related to the case.

Gaur said a team has been formed to nab the four doctors, who are absconding, PTI reported.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for those injured.