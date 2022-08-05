A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Congress leaders released after being detained for six hours for holding protests against price rise: Over 300 protestors, including 65 MPs were held. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those detained.
  2. RBI raises repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%, says inflation is expected to remain high: India’s retail inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6% for six straight months till June.
  3. After FIR in UP for publishing allegedly objectionable photo of Hindu deities, ‘The Week’ apologises: Economist Bibek Debroy ended his association with the magazine because of the image chosen for his column about Kali.
  4. Partha Chatterjee, his aide sent to judicial custody till August 18 in teacher recruitment scam: Chatterjee’s lawyer sought bail saying that he was not an influential person any longer and will not run away from investigation.
  5. MPs don’t have immunity from arrest in criminal cases during Parliament session, says Venkaiah Naidu: The Rajya Sabha chairman made the comment a day after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to being summoned by the ED while he was in the House.
  6. Sensitise officials to follow rules for dignified cremation, High Court tells UP in Hathras gangrape case: After a Dalit woman was gangraped and murdered in 2020, her family had alleged they were locked up in their home by the police during the cremation.
  7. Nine dead, 17 lose eyesight after drinking spurious liquor in Saran district of Bihar: The sale and consumption of liquor has been banned in the state since April 2016. This was the second instance of spurious liquor-related deaths in Saran district this year. In January, five persons had died.
  8. ED freezes bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore of crypto exchange WazirX: The company is under investigation in two cases related to the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the finance ministry had told Parliament on Tuesday.
  9. No trees cut in Aarey forests, only weeds and bushes cleared, Mumbai metro rail authority tells SC: A batch of petitioners had alleged that a 2019 status quo order on a metro car shed project was being disobeyed to chop trees in the area.
  10. Twitter dismisses Elon Musk’s claims that he was deceived into deal to buy the company: The social media giant has sued the billionaire after he backed out of a $44-billion deal to buy it.