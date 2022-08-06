A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force opened fire at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday evening, killing one of his colleagues and injuring one more, PTI reported, citing officials.

The Kolkata Police have taken the constable into custody, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Continuous firing by CISF Constable from his AK 47 in the Indian Museum CISF Barrack situated at Kolkata's Park Street. One died on spot, while another was injured. The constable who fired is still inside, Kolkata Police force deployed on spot pic.twitter.com/WqucNr0RJA — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

The constable used his service weapon to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable, an official told PTI. The incident took place around 6:45 pm in the barracks at the museum located in Esplanade area of Central Kolkata.

The two injured CISF officials have been admitted to the city’s SSKM Hospital, according to Anandabazar Patrika. One of them is in critical condition.