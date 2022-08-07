The Indian Space Research Organisation’s maiden satellite, which is carrying an earth observation satellite and a co-passenger satellite made by students, suffered data loss in the final phase after it lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sunday.

The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-D1 blasted off from the Sriharikota spaceport at 9.18 am. The satellite performed as expected at all the stages. In the final phase, however, there was some data loss, ISRO Chairperson S Somanath said, PTI reported.

#WATCH ISRO launches SSLV-D1 carrying an Earth Observation Satellite & a student-made satellite-AzaadiSAT from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota



(Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/A0Yg7LuJvs — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

“The first stage performed and separated, second stage performed and separated, the third stage also performed and separated, and in the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring and we are analysing the data and we will comeback on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon,” he added.

SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission: Maiden flight of SSLV is completed. All stages performed as expected. Data loss is observed during the terminal stage. It is being analysed. Will be updated soon. — ISRO (@isro) August 7, 2022

The rocket is capable of deploying mini, micro and nano satellites in the low earth orbit, ISRO said.

“The design drivers of SSLV are low cost, low turnaround time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch-on-demand feasibility, minimal launch infrastructure requirements, etc,” the Indian space body said.

The Earth Observation Satellite-02, that the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-D1 is carrying, has two solar panels generating 350 walt power, ISRO said. It is an experimental optical remote sensing satellite with a high spatial resolution. It can fly an experimental imaging satellite with a short turnaround time. It belongs to the microsatellite series of space crafts.

The co-passenger satellite, AzaadiSAT, is built by 750 school girls from rural areas across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, NDTV reported. It weighs around eight kilograms, PTI reported.

AzaadiSAT also carries with it 75 different payloads – each weighing around 50 grams. The student group called Space Kidz India has also developed the ground system that will be used to receive the data from this satellite.