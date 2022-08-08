Delhi on Sunday registered 2,423 new Covid-19 cases, and the city’s positivity rate was recorded at 14.97%. The positivity rate was the highest since January 22, when it was 16.4%, PTI reported.

Two persons died due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally in Delhi to 26,330 since the pandemic began in January 2020.

This was the fifth straight day on which the daily Covid-19 count was higher than 2,000. The positivity rate in the National Capital has been above 10% for the past seven days.

A total of 16,186 persons were tested for the disease in the past 24 hours, according to ANI.

Currently, 95.06% Covid-19 beds in Delhi are vacant, according to the state health bulletin. A total of 464 persons are undergoing coronavirus treatment in hospitals, out of whom 157 are in intensive care units.

There are currently 8,045 active coronavirus cases in Delhi and the case fatality rate is 1.34%.

Coronavirus cases had declined in Delhi after the Omicron wave waned in February, but had started increasing again in April. The National Capital reported fluctuations in the number of infections in May and June, but cases have been on a rising trajectory since late July.