Three women were killed and several other pilgrims were injured in a stampede outside the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Monday, police said, according to PTI.

The stampede took place when the temple opened its doors at 4.30 am during a monthly fair.

A 63-year-old woman, who was suffering from a heart ailment, collapsed in a queue, said Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep. Two women, who were behind her also fell and died in the stampede, he added.

Closed-circuit television camera footage is being examined for clarity on the stampede, Rashtradeep said.

Several injured persons were treated at a primary health centre, The Hindu reported. Two wounded persons were shifted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the deaths were unfortunate.

“My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may god give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace,” he said in a tweet.