Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will appoint his Cabinet on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported, citing officials at the Raj Bhavan.

A dozen ministers are likely to take oath at the ceremony scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan at 12 pm, an unidentified aide of Shinde told PTI.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30 after ousting the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government from power. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as his deputy.

However, despite being in power for over 40 days, the Cabinet expansion remained pending.

Media reports had attributed the delay to the pending case of disqualification against the Shiv Sena MLAs, who supported Shinde, in the Supreme Court. However, this was denied by both Shinde and Fadnavis, according to The Indian Express.

A legal battle is underway between the groups led by Thackeray and Shinde to be recognised as the real Shiv Sena. The Thackeray-led faction has filed six petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the governor’s act of administering the oath of office to Shinde and questioning the election of the Maharashtra Speaker, among other things.

On August 4, the Supreme Court had asked the Election Commission not to take any action on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction’s claim for recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

Besides Shinde and Fadnavis, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holds the record of running his state for 68 days with just one minister in 2018, according to PTI.

Monsoon Session from August 10

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced that the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly will be held from August 10 to August 18, The Indian Express reported.

The state secretariat has cancelled all holidays of employees for the period and has asked them to be present in the office.

A public holiday on August 9 has also been cancelled in view of the Monsoon Session.