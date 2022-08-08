The Monsoon Session of Parliament ended on Monday four days ahead of schedule as both Houses were adjourned sine die, or without a fixed date for resumption, reported PTI. The session was originally scheduled to be held between July 18 and August 12.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lower House and said that it met for 16 days and passed seven legislations. Outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Upper House and said that over 47 hours were lost due to interruptions.

He said that it was “a sad reflection” of the functioning of the Upper House.

“The session was characterised by regular and continuous disruptions which deprived members of the opportunity to discuss matters of urgent public importance and seek accountability of the executives through questions,” said Naidu, on his last day as the Rajya Sabha chairperson.

During the next session, Rajya Sabha proceedings would be chaired by Jagdeep Dhakhar, who will take over on August 11.

Naidu has often expressed unhappiness over the stalling of House proceedings.

Opposition leaders had been staging protests since the Monsoon Session began, seeking discussion on topics such as price rise, unemployment, the Goods and Services Tax hike on essential items, and the Enforcement Directorate’s action against those critical of the government.

Four Congress MPs were suspended on July 25 after they used placards during a protest in the House over price rise, while several other legislators were temporarily removed for a week.

On Monday, Naidu said that only 25 matters could be raised by MPs with the permission of the Chair and only 60 special mentions could be made during the entire session.

“Only five government Bills were discussed and passed during the session, 27 private members were also introduced and only one private member Bill regarding the right to health could be partly discussed during the entire session,” he added. “No private member resolution could be taken up.”

Naidu stated that citizens expect Parliament “to discuss, debate and not disrupt”. He urged members to maintain “decency, dignity and decorum” so that the image and respect of the House are maintained.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on the other hand, said 16 sittings were held during this session. They lasted for about 44 hours and 29 minutes.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said this was the seventh consecutive time the Parliament session has been cut short.

“Stop mocking Parliament,” he said in a tweet. “We will fight for its sanctity and prevent PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from turning this great institution into the Gujarat gymkhana.”