Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud on Monday expressed displeasure after he was informed about the deletion of a case that was listed for the day by the registry, Live Law reported.

The registry is the court’s administrative side that receives and processes documents after a petition is filed before listing it in front of a bench. The officials at the Supreme Court’s registry are judicial officers of the rank of a district judge, according to The Print.

On Monday, when the third case of the day was called out by the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, they were informed that the matter was deleted by the registry.

“This is too much, if they [registry] are deleting they should at least tell us why they are deleting it from the board?” Justice Chandrachud remarked. “Are we the judge or the registry?”

The Supreme Court judge then asked the court officials to ask the registry to explain its reason before the court, India Today reported.

“Ask them to tell me by afternoon why it was deleted,” Justice Chandrachud said. “We should be told why matters are deleted.”

On August 4, Justice MR Shah had also raised questions over the practice of the Supreme Court registry deleting matters, according to Live Law.

