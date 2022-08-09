A Bharatiya Janata Party leader was found dead at his home in Hyderabad on Monday, The Times of India reported.

Gnanendra Prasad, 45, was the party’s executive council leader from the Serilingampally constituency.

The Miyapur Police said that Prasad was found hanging inside a room at his penthouse.

“Reasons for his extreme step are unknown,” Miyapur Sub-Inspector of Police P Ravi Kiran said. “We did not find any suicide note at the spot.”

The BJP leader had fractured his leg a month ago, and had been mostly staying at the penthouse, the police told The Times of India. His family, however, continued staying downstairs.

According to the police, Prasad asked his personal assistant not to disturb him as he was trying to sleep.

“So, the assistant went to attend some other work in the house,” the police added.

His body was found hanging when the assistant went upstairs to serve him breakfast on Monday morning.

As the door was locked from inside, he broke open the glass window, the police said, reported The Times of India. By then, Prasad had already died.

“Family members claimed that they do not have any financial problems and they too are unaware why Prasad took the extreme step,” the police said.

Prasad’s body was later shifted to a local hospital for a post-mortem, ANI reported.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows the police to inquire about a suicide and identify the cause of death.