Hindus and Muslims threw stones at each other on Tuesday during Muharram processions in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and Varanasi districts, injuring several residents, the police said according to PTI.

In Bareilly’s Majhoua village, some Hindu residents complained about the use of a DJ during a procession, saying that a “new tradition” was being established, the police said.

After the officers received information about the fracas, Superintendent of Police (crime) Mukesh Pratap Singh, District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi and Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj reached the village to review the situation, News 18 Hindi reported.

The persons involved in the ruckus are being identified through photos and videos, said Singh. Some persons have been detained and are being interrogated, he added.

“No new tradition will be allowed,” he said. “If anyone tries to start a new tradition, strict action will be taken against him.”

A provincial armed constabulary team has been deployed in the village and the situation is under control, Singh added.

In the Varanasi district, six persons were injured as Hindus and Muslims clashed during a Muharram procession in Kardhana village, PTI reported.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suryakant Tripathi said that the miscreants will be arrested after a case is registered on behalf of the injured. The situation is under control and police teams have been stationed in the village as a precaution, he added.

Additional Director General Prashant Kumar said that since Muharram processions between August 7 and August 10 are sensitive, 163 companies of central paramilitary force and state armed police were deployed in different districts across the state, the Hindustan Times reported.

Shia Muslims organise the processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Husayn in the Battle of Karbala. It is one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar.