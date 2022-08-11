A 40-year-old woman was kidnapped and gangraped by six men in a car in Chennai, The Hindu reported on Wednesday, citing the police.

All the accused persons have been arrested by the police. They have been identified as S Ganesh and S Subash, both aged 19, along with S Santhosh, S Surya Prakash, aged 21, reported The Times of India. The others were 28-year-old A Dinesh and C Karuppaiah, who is 27 years old.

The assault took place on August 6 on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal road. The woman filed a complaint with the all-women police attached to the Avadi Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

According to her complaint, she was returning home from her native village after attending a festival with her family. Her two children and husband headed home separately, and she took a taxi driven by a family friend.

The vehicle was stopped by a man on an arterial road off the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass, The Hindu reported. Later, five men joined him and they attacked the driver. They threatened to kill the woman if she shouted for help and pushed her in the car.

They drove for a distance and pushed the driver out of the taxi. After taking the woman to a secluded spot, they removed 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery that she was wearing.

“The men then took turns to rape her,” an unidentified police official told The New Indian Express. She was assaulted at knifepoint, according to ANI.

The driver later alerted the police patrol team that rushed to the scene.

One of the accused persons, who was still at the spot, was immediately arrested by the police, reported The Hindu. The others had escaped from the scene, but were later arrested.

The police also recovered the gold jewellery they had stolen from the woman.

All the six accused persons have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 342 (punishment of wrongful confinement), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnap), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 376-D (gang rape) and 506-1 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

All of them were under the influence of alcohol and ganja when they attacked the woman, the police said.