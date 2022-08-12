In its first reaction on the China-Taiwan tensions, India on Friday said it was concerned of the developments and called for restraint in the region, PTI reported.

“We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said at a media briefing.

Watch: India expresses concern over Taiwan strait crisis pic.twitter.com/LAjUfiOHfl — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 12, 2022

Earlier this month, China had launched multiple live-fire military drills close to Taiwan in retaliation to the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island nation. Pelosi was the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years on August 2 despite a slew of threats from China.

Beijing considers Taiwan as a province that is to be unified with the Chinese mainland.

‘International community failed to speak against terrorism’

On Friday, India also said that China blocking India’s proposal at the United Nations to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Abdul Rauf Azhar showed that the international community had failed to speak in one voice on the “collective battle against terrorism”, ANI reported.

“There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorists,” Bagchi said at the media briefing.

On Wednesday, China blocked a proposal by India and the United States at the UN to ban Azhar from travelling anywhere in the world and freeze his assets. Beijing said it needed more time to examine the case.

Azhar is the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and is accused of planning to hijack the Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999. Masood Azhar was released from prison in India in exchange for the release of the passengers on the flight.

China’s move came a day after India on Tuesday criticised a report by the United Nations secretary general on terrorism, saying that credibility of the global body’s sanctions regime was at an all-time low.