Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that his state has shown the way forward to the country.

He was referring to the recent political developments in Bihar as Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar severed ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance of seven parties on August 9.

Kumar took oath as chief minister of the new government on August 10, and Yadav was sworn in as his deputy.

Janata Dal (United) is the third major ally of the BJP to have snapped ties with it in the last three years. The Shiromani Akali Dal quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance over the three farm laws last year, and the Shiv Sena allied with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress in 2019.

On Friday, Yadav made the comment about Bihar after meeting Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India’s D Raja in New Delhi.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader also held a meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her home. After the meeting, Yadav said that all political parties in Bihar are united in the fight against the BJP.

"Biharis are not for sale (bikau), they are durable (tikau). People of Bihar are not scared of anyone": Tejashwi Yadav (@YadavTejashwi), Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar pic.twitter.com/SUhPTytYoc — NDTV (@ndtv) August 12, 2022

“This will happen across the country now,” Yadav said, according to NDTV. “People are tired of unemployment, inflation and religious clashes. It’s time for all Opposition parties to come together and make a strategy for future moves.”

He also said that Kumar’s decision to break ranks with the BJP was a slap on the face of the Hindutva party.

The deputy chief minister further added that Bihar would soon become the state to provide the most number of government jobs in the country, ANI reported. Previously, Yadav had promised of providing 10 lakh government jobs to the citizens of Bihar.

“We do not do BJP-style politics that we will threaten and buy the leaders,” he said. “We will provide jobs, let the trust vote be over. We are very serious about this issue.”

The Kumar-led Bihar government will prove its majority in a floor test in the state Assembly on August 24