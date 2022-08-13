The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday fired four government employees for their alleged links with terrorist organisations.

Among those who were dismissed from service were Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and Assbah Arzoomand Khan, the wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front militant Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate.

Mueed was a manager at the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute, while Khan worked in the publicity department of the Union Territory’s Directorate of Rural Development.

The other two persons who were sacked were Muheet Ahmed Bhat, a scientist in the department of computer sciences at the Kashmir University, and Majid Hussain Qadri, a senior assistant professor at the Kashmir University.

All four were sacked under provisions of Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution that allows a government employee to be terminated without an inquiry, if the president or the governor believes that such an inquiry would not be in the interest of the security of the state.

Mueed had allegedly provided targets and logistics the militants who carried out attacks in and around the JKEDI complex in Pampore, India Today reported.

Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had also terminated the services of Salahuddin’s two other sons – Syed Ahmed Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf – based on allegations that they were involved in terror funding. Both of them are currently in jail and are facing trial.

The United States had designated Salahuddin as a global terrorist in 2017. Last year, India had also designated him as terrorist along with 18 more individuals under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2019.

Khan was allegedly a courier for militant outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, according to an unidentified official quoted by NDTV.

“During most of her trips, she used to depart taking flights through various airports but used to come back to India via road routes either from Nepal or Bangladesh,” the official claimed.

Bhat distributed funds belonging to the Kashmir University Teachers Association to persons who allegedly threw stones during protests as well as to some families of militants, claimed the official. He also allegedly played an important role in organising street protests in 2016, in which several persons died.

Qadri is a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed another official, according to India Today. He allegedly provided logistical support to militants for carrying out four attacks between 2002 and 2004.