The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday designated 18 more individuals as terrorists under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2019, reported PTI. This includes Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Salahudeen, founders of Indian Mujahideen Riyaz and Iqbal Bhatkal, and gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Chota Shakeel.

The announcement came during United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper’s visit to New Delhi for the third edition of the “2+2” ministerial dialogue to boost defence and security ties.

A home ministry spokesperson told PTI that the hijackers of an Indian Airlines plane in 1999 – Abdul Rauf Asghar, Ibrahim Athar and Yusuf Azhar – have also been named in the list. The Centre had designated four individuals as terrorists in September 2019 and nine persons in July 2020 under the amended anti-terror law. With the new additions, 31 people have been designated as terrorists.

Before the UAPA was amended, only organisations could be designated as terrorist outfits. But under the new law, passed by Parliament in August 2019, individuals who commit or participate in acts of terrorism, prepare for them, or promote or encourage such acts can be designated as terrorists.

“Under the strong and iron-willed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government had amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist,” a spokesperson said.

Here are names of some other individuals listed as terrorists: