The Punjab government on Saturday issued a notification allowing pension for MLAs for just one term.

The Punjab Cabinet had approved the government’s decision to enforce the “One MLA, One Pension” rule in May, reported The Indian Express. This new rule deviated from the older norms when legislators would get pensions for supplementary terms too.

This decision is likely to save the state exchequer around Rs 19.53 crore, according to newspaper.

“I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the honourable governor has approved the ‘One MLA, One Pension’ Bill,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan tweeted. “The government has issued a notification. This will save a lot of tax for the public.”

With the implementation of the Bill, each MLA will get only one pension of Rs 75,150 per month irrespective of the terms for which he is elected. Earlier, former MLAs would get pensions as high as Rs 3 lakh per month.