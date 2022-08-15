Independence Day: India facing challenges of corruption and nepotism, says PM Modi
The prime minister said that corruption was like a termite that was hollowing out the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India’s strength lies in its diversity and described the country as the “mother of democracy” on the occasion of the country’s 76th Independence Day.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said the world was looking at India with great expectations.
The prime minister said India was today honouring independence icons ignored by history.
The Centre has launched a launched a host of programmes, including Har Ghar Tiranga, in the run-up to the Independence Day.
Live updates
11.16 am: General secretary of insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isaac-Muivah), Thuingaleng Muivah, extends greetings of Independence Day.
He says negotiations with the Centre are meaningless if it cannot deliver a solution to the Naga conflict.
The NSCN (IM), the largest Naga rebel group, has been demanding a separate Naga flag and a Constitution during its peace talks with the Centre.
11.09 pm: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists national flag at headquarters of the Hindutva organisation in Nagpur. Bhagwat says it is time for India to become self-reliant.
11.05 pm: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin says that the ideals of secularism and brotherhood championed by Mahatma Gandhi is the urgent need for the nation today, reports PTI.
Stalin unfurls the national flag Fort St George in Chennai.
11.02 pm: Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni hoists the national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi, reports ANI. Congress President Sonia Gandhi is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.
10.58 am: In her message to the country on Independence Day, Congress President Sonia Gandhi alleges that a “self-obsessed” government is hell-bent on trivialising the sacrifices of freedom fighters.
Her comments come a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party on blamed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Communist leaders of India, for the country’s partition in 1947.
9.52 am: President Joe Biden congratulates India on 75 years of Independence and says the United States and India are “indispensable partners” that would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years ahead.
9.25 am: The prime minister ends his speech with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.
9.20 am: Modi says that if there are crores of problems before the country, there are also crores of solutions. “When 130 crore people take one step ahead, the nation moves 130 crore steps ahead,” he remarks.
9.15 am: The prime minister says that a mentality that supports corruption will not end until there is a sentiment of hate towards corruption and those who engage in it.
9.05 am: “When I speak about nepotism, people think that I am only speaking about politics,” Modi says. “But that is not the case. Unfortunately, this political evil has led to the emergence of nepotism in every institution of India.”
8.50 am: Corruption and nepotism are two challenges before the country, the prime minister says. “Corruption is like a termite that is hollowing out the country,” he says. “The country must fight against it. We are making efforts to ensure that those who engaged in loot must return [what they looted].”
8.45 am: “It’s important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women,” says Modi.
8.42 am: “After 75 years we have heard the proud sound of a Made-in-India weapon in the Independence Day gun salute,” he continues. “I salute the armed forces for this feat.”
8.41 am: “I’ve heard that five year olds say that they will not play with foreign toys,” says Modi on his government’s push for self-reliant India.
8.40 am: The prime minister calls upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying India can make for the world.
“The space sector has seen the most progressive space policy being in place in India,” he says in his Independence Day address. “I call on the private sector to provide the world with goods, which is also a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”
8.37 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lists five pledges in his Independence Day speech – to work with resolve, to remove any vestiges of slavery, have pride in the country’s heritage, ensure unity and unified purpose and to carry out one duties as a citizen.
8.30 am: “The way the world is seeing India is changing,” Modi says. “There is hope from India and the reason is the skills of 130 crore Indians.”
8.25 am: The prime minister says that before Independence, people had different methods, but they all worked towards the goal of attaining freedom. “In this Amrit Kaal, we have to come together and work towards another big goal of a vikasit Bharat [developed India],” he says.
8.15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that there is a need to eradicate all signs of a mindset of slavery. He says citizens should take pride in the country’s culture and achievements.
8.10 am: The diversity of India is its strength, the prime minister says. “Being the mother of democracy gives India the inherent power to scale newer heights,” he adds.
8.00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi describes India as the “mother of democracy”.
7.59 am: “India is an aspirational society and such a society is an asset,” the prime minister says. “The citizens of India want positive change and they want it at a quick pace. They also want to contribute towards it.”
7.55 am: Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru and VD Savarkar.
7.52 am: The prime minister pays tributes to India’s women freedom fighters, including Rani Lakshmi Bai and Begum Hazrat Mahal. “Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of women of India,” he says.
7.47 am: The prime minister says that today is a special day “for Indians around the world and also for those who have a special affection for India”.
7.44 am: “I congratulate the citizens of the country on the completion of 75 years of Independence,” Modi says
7.39 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address to the nation.
7.33 am: The prime minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi.
7.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now on stage at the Red Fort. He will speak shortly.
7.27 am: The prime minister wishes citizens on India’s Independence Day on Twitter. “Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind,” he says.
7.25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi shortly on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day.