A police constable died in Srinagar on Monday, a day after he was injured in a gunfight with suspected militants.

The dead has been identified as Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The gunfight had broken out in Nowhatta town of Srinagar in which one Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was also injured.

The police had seized two scooters, a rifle and two grenades for the suspected militants.

Police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban who was injured yesterday during an anti-terrorist operation, succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tributes to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/PfP0PiO1Pp — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 15, 2022

On Monday, the Srinagar Police arrested a man identified as Umer Mukhtar Naqeeb for allegedly providing one of the seized scooters to the militants.

“Public is informed not to extend logistics to terrorists, failing which law will take it own course,” the Srinagar Police warned in a tweet. “Further, public especially hospitals/clinics/doctors are requested to give information about any unknown person coming for treatment as fleeing terrorist are injured.”

Security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir have been attacked three times in less than a week. On August 13, a police officer was killed in Kulgam district after suspected militants threw a grenade at him.

Two days before this, four soldiers were killed and another was injured in an attack on an Army post in Rajouri district. Two militants were shot dead during this attack.