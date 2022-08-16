Thirty-one MLAs of parties that are part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar took oath as ministers on Tuesday morning as part of the Nitish Kumar led-Cabinet, NDTV reported. The oath was administered by Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Sixteen MLAs of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, 11 from the Janata Dal (United), two from the Congress, one MLA of the Jitin Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh were sworn in, according to NDTV.

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and brother of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, takes oath as a minister in the Bihar cabinet. #BiharCabinetExpansion pic.twitter.com/68zpjRUuPO — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Among those included in the Cabinet from the Rashtriya Janata Dal include Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, Surendra Prasad Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Kumar Sarvajeet, Lalit Yadav, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Chandrashekhar, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Anita Devi, Sudhakar Singh, Israel Mansuri, Surendra Ram, Kartikeya Singh, Shahnawaz Alam and Shamim Ahmed.

Those included from the JD(U) are Mohammad Zama Khan, Jayant Raj, Sheela Kumari, Sunil Kumar, Sanjay Jha, Madan Sahni, Shravan Kumar, Ashok Choudhary, Leshi Singh, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav.

Congress legislators Afaque Alam and Murari Lal Gautam were also inducted into the Cabinet as ministers, while Santosh Suman was sworn in from Hindustani Awam Morcha.

Following the Cabinet expansion, Kumar said that portfolios of the ministers will be allocated shortly.

#WATCH | "The portfolios will be allocated shortly. I will hold a meeting of the entire cabinet today once again," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after cabinet expansion. pic.twitter.com/6lMllUN8md — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

“I will hold a meeting of the entire Cabinet today once again,” Kumar said, according to ANI.

The Cabinet expansion took place nearly a week after Kumar took oath as the chief minister for the eighth time at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on August 10. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as his deputy.

A day prior to that, Kumar had resigned as the chief minister after snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. Hours later, he staked a claim to form a new government after being elected as the leader of the Grand Alliance of nine parties.

The Kumar-led Bihar government will face a floor test in the state Assembly on August 24.

Strain in BJP-JD(U) ties

The JD(U) is the third major ally to snap ties with the BJP in the last three years. Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal severed its ties over the three farm laws, and in 2019, the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) had soured recently because of disagreements over a host of matters such as a proposed population control law, caste census, demand for special category status for Bihar and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

In June, thousands of protestors burnt train coaches, damaged public property and ransacked offices in Bihar during an agitation against the Agnipath scheme, which provides for short-term recruitment into the armed forces. The JD(U) had urged the Centre to reconsider the scheme.

On August 7, the JD(U) said it will not be a part of the expansion of Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet. Kumar had also skipped the NITI Aayog meet chaired by the prime minister on the same day.

This is the second time that Kumar has severed ties with the BJP.

In 2013, he left the NDA after Modi was announced as the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, in 2017, he left the Grand Alliance to rejoin the NDA.