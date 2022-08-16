A civilian belonging to a minority community was killed and another injured after suspected militants fired at them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

The police said that attack took place at an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of the district. They said that the injured person, who also belongs to a minority community, has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The area has been cordoned off, the police added.

(Further details are awaited.)