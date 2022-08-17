Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that 90% of those hospitalised due to the coronavirus disease have not taken the booster shot of the vaccine.

“This is a clear proof that the third dose is helping a lot in the defense against Covid-19,” Sisodia tweeted.

His statement came on the day the city recorded a Covid-19 positivity rate of 19.2%, up from 14.57% a day ago, reported India Today.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 917 Covid-19 cases and three deaths, taking the overall infection tally to 19,86,739 since the pandemic began in January 2020. The toll rose to 26,392.

A total of 588 patients, including those suspected of being infected with Covid-19, are admitted to hospitals, the Delhi government said in a statement, Of these, 202 are in intensive care units.

There are 6,867 active cases in the national capital.

The city had recorded over 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days till Sunday, according to India Today. While the cases have gone down, the positivity rate still remains high.

#Delhi recorded 917 #Covid cases and 3 deaths. Positivity rate stands at 19.20%. 5387 people in home isolation, 563 in hospitals, as per govt bulletin @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/FwIdjRPUKS — Kavita Bajeli-Datt (@KavitaDatt) August 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena told residents that the pandemic is far from over, given the high positivity rates and cases of reinfection.

“I appeal to all to strictly adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he tweeted. “We cannot afford to let our guards down.”

Public health expert Dr Suneela Garg told NDTV that there was no need to worry but the rise in cases was a mark of caution.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too had said last week that though the cases were on the rise, there was no need to panic as most of infections were mild.