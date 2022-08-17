The Rajasthan Police on Wednesday detained Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad at the Jodhpur airport while on his way to Jalore to meet the family of a Dalit boy who died after allegedly being beaten up by his school teacher, PTI reported.

Indra Meghwal, was thrashed by his upper caste teacher for drinking water from his pot on July 20. The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

Aazad who flew from Delhi on Wednesday evening was detained for over three hours at the airport, police told PTI.

“After talks, he assured that he will not be going to Jalore following which he was allowed to leave by road,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrita Duhan said. Another police officer told the news agency that Aazad was held as him visiting Jalore could have created a law and order situation in the city.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government of not doing enough to prevent crimes against Dalits.

“When will Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra advise Mr Gehlot to ensure justice for Dalits in Rajasthan?” the Bharatiya Janata Party asked, according to NDTV.

Congress MLA from the Baran Atru constituency, Panachand Meghwal, resigned from his post on August 15 in protest against the incident. He said that he had no right to hold the post as he was unable to ensure the protection of the rights of citizens.

“At times, Dalits and others from marginalised sections of society are killed for drinking water from a pot, while at other times, they are killed for riding a horse or keeping a moustache,” he said in his resignation letter. “In the name of investigation, files are moved here and there, and the legal process is stalled.”

Twelve Congress councillors have also resigned in protest against Meghwal’s death.

On August 13, Gehlot had announced Rs 5 lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund to the boy’s family.