The Bengaluru Police have registered a case against unknown persons who allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans on audio chat app Clubhouse earlier this week, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

Users in a Clubhouse group created on August 15 put up the Pakistani flag as their display pictures, played the country’s national anthem and shouted the allegedly objectionable slogans, according to a complaint filed at Bengaluru’s Sampigehalli police station.

The police registered a case on August 17 under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code, according to The New Indian Express.

The user accounts were created using nicknames and the police have sought help from internet service providers to track down their IP addresses, Commissioner of Police Prathap Reddy CH said.

“The accused not only put up the Pakistan flag as their display pictures but also encouraged others to do the same,” an unidentified police official told The Indian Express. “They also dared investigating agencies to track them.”

Clubhouse is a social audio app, where members can participate and listen in on chat sessions and discussions based on their topics of interest. Since the app made its debut in May last year, it has landed it multiple controversies over comments made by users.

In January, the Mumbai Police had arrested three persons from Haryana for making alleged derogatory comments about Muslim women on the app.