A Border Security Force soldier on Friday died in a gunfight with suspected militants along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

Members of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura were allegedly involved in the attack.

The dead soldier was identified as Girjesh Kumar Uddey of the Border Security Force’s 145 Battalion. He was airlifted to Agartala, where he succumbed to his injuries.

#Breaking - A @BSF_India jawan died in action while countering a suspected militant attack at the India-Bangladesh border in North Tripura near remote Tripura,Mizoram & Bangladesh trijunction - Jawan airlifted to Agartala where he succumbed to his injuries @ndtv reports pic.twitter.com/AsiNk1ijKA — Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) August 19, 2022

A Border Security Force team was on an area domination operation at Sima-II border outpost area in Tripura’s Kanchanpur sub-division when suspected militants from the Bangladeshi side opened fire at them, officials told PTI.

“A group of heavily armed militants opened fire at BSF jawans from the Jupui area in Bangladesh’s Rangamati Hill district,” Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said. “The jawans retaliated, leading to a fierce encounter between the two sides.”

Uddey was hit by four bullet wounds in the operation.

Security has been increased at the India-Bangladesh border after the attack.

“Area domination has also been intensified,” Kumar told PTI. “We will take up the issue with Border Guards Bangladesh for necessary action.”

An unidentified official of the Border Security Force told The Indian Express that the militants, who were on the Bangladesh soil, did not want to enter the Indian territory.

“They didn’t seem to be coming inside,” the official said. “Their aim was to ambush. There was fencing there. If they had to come in, they would probably choose nalla, culverts and avoid fencing.”