A look at the top headlines of the day:

CBI, ED likely to arrest me in next three or four days, claims Manish Sisodia: The 2024 polls will be a contest between the AAP and the BJP, the Delhi deputy chief minister says after being raided by the CBI over the excise policy case.

19 dead, 5 missing after flash floods, landslides in Himachal Pradesh: Meanwhile, a series of cloudbursts in Uttarakhand left four persons dead and ten are missing.

Estimate of 25 lakh extra voters in Jammu and Kashmir electoral roll is misleading, government says: The Union Territory administration said that the figure includes first-time voters.

Munawar Faruqui’s show in Bengaluru cancelled at last minute: This was the second instance when a performance by the comedian in the city was cancelled.

Maharashtra government should have decided on remission of convicts in Bilkis Bano case, says lawyer Rebecca John: The senior advocate said that she disagreed with a Supreme Court verdict holding that the Gujarat government had the power to decide on the matter.

Mumbai Police receive threat messages warning of terror attack on lines of 26/11: The city police chief claimed that prima facie, the messages came from a number with a Pakistan code.

Kerala government moves HC for cancelling bail to author Civic Chandran in sexual harassment case: A sessions judge had said it is ‘highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is a member of Scheduled Caste’. Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal’s bail plea rejected in cattle smuggling case: The Central Bureau of Investigation told a special court in Asansol that he has not been cooperating in the inquiry since the beginning. Assistant professor resigned on her own, claims St Xavier’s VC amid row over Instagram photos: The woman had said she was forced to quit over private Instagram stories she had posted months before joining the university. Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised for second time outside temple in New York: The Consulate General of India in New York said it has taken up the matter with US authorities.

