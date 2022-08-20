The big news: 2024 polls will be Modi versus Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: 19 killed in Himachal after floods, landslides, and the J&K administration claims ‘misrepresentation of facts’ on inclusion of 25 lakh voters.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- CBI, ED likely to arrest me in next three or four days, claims Manish Sisodia: The 2024 polls will be a contest between the AAP and the BJP, the Delhi deputy chief minister says after being raided by the CBI over the excise policy case.
- 19 dead, 5 missing after flash floods, landslides in Himachal Pradesh: Meanwhile, a series of cloudbursts in Uttarakhand left four persons dead and ten are missing.
- Estimate of 25 lakh extra voters in Jammu and Kashmir electoral roll is misleading, government says: The Union Territory administration said that the figure includes first-time voters.
- Munawar Faruqui’s show in Bengaluru cancelled at last minute: This was the second instance when a performance by the comedian in the city was cancelled.
- Maharashtra government should have decided on remission of convicts in Bilkis Bano case, says lawyer Rebecca John: The senior advocate said that she disagreed with a Supreme Court verdict holding that the Gujarat government had the power to decide on the matter.
- Mumbai Police receive threat messages warning of terror attack on lines of 26/11: The city police chief claimed that prima facie, the messages came from a number with a Pakistan code.
- Kerala government moves HC for cancelling bail to author Civic Chandran in sexual harassment case: A sessions judge had said it is ‘highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is a member of Scheduled Caste’.
- Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal’s bail plea rejected in cattle smuggling case: The Central Bureau of Investigation told a special court in Asansol that he has not been cooperating in the inquiry since the beginning.
- Assistant professor resigned on her own, claims St Xavier’s VC amid row over Instagram photos: The woman had said she was forced to quit over private Instagram stories she had posted months before joining the university.
- Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised for second time outside temple in New York: The Consulate General of India in New York said it has taken up the matter with US authorities.