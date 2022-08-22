Ahead of the call by farmers to protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the police on Monday increased security at Singhu and Ghazipur borders – the two major sites of demonstrations against the Centre’s three contentious agriculture laws between November 2020 and November 2021, PTI reported.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers, has said that it will protest against rising unemployment, ANI reported. Their protest rally will pass through the city’s outer districts, which includes the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad.

Delhi | Farmers begin arriving at Jantar Mantar to stage a protest against unemployment, amid heavy police and security presence



Police have heightened security at the three border entry points to Delhi at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri pic.twitter.com/cjzH2xGccE — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

India’s unemployment rate in August stood at 7.7%, an increase from July’s 6.8%, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Unemployment was not discussed at length during the Monsoon Session of Parliament between July and August despite repeated requests and protests from the Opposition.

The police on Monday said that they are alert and checking all vehicles entering the national capital, PTI reported. Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi because of the barricades, they added.

Delhi residents have been asked to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg.

“In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in the outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident,” an unidentified police officer said.

Between August 18 and August 21, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha held a 5-hour-long protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district seeking the resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra as well as various other demands.

Lakhimpur Kheri is the place where eight persons, including four farmers, were killed on October 3 after violence broke out during a protest against the Centre’s agricultural laws. Farmer bodies had alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra, the son of Ajay Mishra, had run over a group of demonstrators.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had spearheaded the protests against the farm laws that were withdrawn by Parliament on November 29.

However, farmer leaders had said that they would continue their protest till their other demands were met. These included a legal guarantee on minimum support prices for farm produce and the withdrawal of cases lodged against the protestors during the farm law agitation.

The Centre had then sent draft proposals on the farmers’ demands. After some deliberations, the farmers on December 9 accepted the proposal and decided to suspend the agitation. In February, farmer bodies had warned of resuming the agitation if the Centre did not meet their demands.