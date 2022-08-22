Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Monday said that she will sue Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Parvesh Varma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who referred to her as an agent between the liquor mafia and the Aam Aadmi Party government in the Delhi excise policy case, ANI reported.

“The allegations made on me by the BJP and its party people are completely baseless…,” said Kavitha, according to NDTV. “They have all the agencies in their hands, they can do whatever investigation that is required. We will completely cooperate.”

Kavitha added that the BJP was shaken because her father, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has often criticised the Union government’s policies. She also said that by trying to link her to the alleged excise policy scam, the BJP was trying to malign the reputation of her family.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a first information report against 15 persons, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, alleging irregularities in the liquor policy. On August 19, the central agency had raided Sisodia’s official residence in central Delhi and 20 other locations in seven states and Union territories in the case.

On Monday, Varma and Sirsa had claimed that several meetings, organised by Kavitha, took place at the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi between the liquor mafia, ministers and officers to make the excise policy in line with them, The Tribune reported.

“[Telangana chief minister] KCR’s family members were present in the meeting,” Varma said, according to NDTV. “They came on a private plane. They had implemented the policy in Punjab. They had planned everything along with Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.”

The Delhi excise policy 2021-’22, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report, came into effect in November. Under it, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. Earlier, four government corporations ran 475 liquor stores and the remaining 389 were private shops.

However, it was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party-led government on July 30 after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry into the new policy’s formulation and implementation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In the FIR, the central agency has alleged that Sisodia and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions about the excise policy without the approval of competent authority with “an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender”.