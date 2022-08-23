The big news: Adani Group to acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC said it will hear pleas about the release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, and three IAF officers were fired for firing missile into Pakistan.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Adani Group to acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV, will launch open offer for another 26%: The acquisition was carried out without the consent of the media group’s promoters and co-founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy, employees were told in an e-mail.
- Supreme Court says it will look into plea challenging release of Bilkis Bano case convicts: Advocate Aparna Bhat mentioned the matter before Chief Justice NV Ramana, seeking an urgent listing on August 24.
- Three IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of BrahMos missile into Pakistan: The Indian Air Force said that the accident happened as these officials deviated from the standard operating procedure.
- Adani Group is ‘deeply overleveraged’, warns debt-research company: CreditSights, a unit of Fitch Group, also said that in the worst case scenario, the ports-to-power conglomerate could fall into a debt trap.
- Supreme Court refers petitions related to Shiv Sena tussle to Constitution bench: The Election Commission has been asked to not recognise either of the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions as the real Shiv Sena till the case is heard.
- BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh hours after his arrest for repeating Nupur Sharma’s Prophet remarks: The legislator from Goshamahal constituency claimed that he had posted a comedy video in reaction to Munawar Faruqui’s show held in Hyderabad last week.
- India forced Twitter to give ‘agent’ access to user data, alleges whistleblower: The Union government, facing ‘intense protests’, made the social media company put a person on its payroll, the former Twitter security chief claimed.
- Dalit girl allegedly beaten up in Uttar Pradesh, thrown out of class for not wearing uniform: The accused person is a former village head who visits the school every day even though he is not a teacher or official.
- Ramdev cannot abuse other medicine systems, says Supreme Court: The court was hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association, seeking to curb the ‘smear campaign’ against modern medicine and Covid-19 vaccination.
- We will chop hands of those who remove Savarkar posters, warns Sri Rama Sene chief: Pramod Muthalik said that his supporters will not “keep quiet if the Congressmen insulted freedom fighters”.