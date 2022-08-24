The newly formed Grand Alliance government in Bihar will prove its majority in a floor test during a special session in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

On August 9, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar severed ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. A day later, he took oath as chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time with support from the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance of seven parties. Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as his deputy.

The government had submitted a letter of support of 164 MLAs to the governor in the 243-seat Assembly. Though, the current effective strength of the Assembly is 241 and the alliance needs support of 121 MLAs to prove majority.

The decision to convene the state Assembly on Thursday has been taken to create a smooth passage for a no-confidence motion against the sitting Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, reports said. On August 10, 55 MLAs of the Grand Alliance moved the motion against Sinha, who is a BJP legislator. The new alliance wants to get him removed before the floor test.

However, the motion can only be taken up for voting in the House after two weeks of submission. This period ends on Thursday.

Bihar Assembly Speaker refuses to resign

A day before the special session, Sinha said that he will not quit as the no-confidence resolution against him was based on false charges and brought without taking care of “legislative rules”, PTI reported.

“I have been accused of partisanship and a dictatorial attitude,” he told reporters in Patna. “Both allegations are blatantly false. Resigning in such circumstances will hurt my self respect.”

When asked what was going to be his party’s stance on Wednesday in the Assembly as the numbers are in favour of the Grand Alliance, Sinha refused to comment. “I am at present occupying the Chair and shall be bound by the norms associated with the constitutional office,” he said. “My priority will be to discharge my duties in accordance with rules.”

The new Speaker of the Bihar Assembly is likely to be from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, according to reports.

On August 16, the Rashtriya Janata Dal also got the biggest chunk of seats after Kumar expanded his Cabinet.

CBI raids RJD leaders

Meanwhile, ahead of the floor test, the Central Bureau of Investigation raided the homes of Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Ahmad Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmad, Subodh Roy and Sunil Singh in an alleged corruption case, ANI reported.

The case pertains to allegations that Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav and his family members took land from job aspirants in return for employment with the Railways. The land-grabbing had allegedly taken place when he was the railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

“Useless to say that it’s raid by ED [Enforcement Directorate] or IT [Income Tax] or CBI, it’s a raid by BJP,” Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha told ANI. “They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is floor test and what’s happening here? It has become predictable.”