A Noida court on Wednesday granted bail to lawyer Bhavya Roy, who was sent to judicial custody on Sunday after she was seen in a viral video abusing and pushing a security guard at a residential complex, reported Bar and Bench.

The woman was arrested after the police registered a first information report on the basis of the security guard’s complaint. Rai’s vehicle was also seized.

In the video of the incident shared widely on social media, the woman was seen abusing the guard and making obscene gestures. She also manhandled the security guard. At one point, she referred to the guard as “Bihari” in a derogatory manner and told another person to keep him in check.

The guard of the Jaypee Wishtown residential complex had told NDTV that the woman got angry after there was a delay in opening the gates to let her car in. An unidentified police official had told the news channel that the woman was apparently drunk.

The FIR was filed under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said.