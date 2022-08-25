NDTV on Thursday filed a stock exchange disclosure stating that its founders are barred from buying or selling shares and that the Adani Group would first need clearance from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to acquire majority control over the media group.

The development came after Adani Enterprises, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, on Tuesday evening announced it will acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV through its subsidiary company Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited, which it had bought on the same day.

NDTV-ADANI Deal Derailed? #NDTV #ADANI



NDTV Promoters say SEBI order restrains them to transfer/sell/deal in shares



Cannot transfer stake to ADANI Group due to SEBI Order till 26th Nov 2022



Adani Group needs to take SEBI approval for transaction to proceed ahead pic.twitter.com/bfovsz3OSq — Yatin Mota (@YatinMota) August 25, 2022

As per SEBI rules, an entity that acquires more than a 25% stake in a company gets the right to announce an open offer to the shareholders of the target company. Under such an open offer, the entity invites shareholders to sell their shares at a specific price.

However, NDTV said on Tuesday that the notice about the acquisition was served without “input from, conversation with, or consent” of the founders of the media group – Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy.