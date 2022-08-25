After a fisherman was killed along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s South Salmara district, locals alleged that a Border Security Force personnel shot at him, PTI reported on Thursday citing the police.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in the district’s Gudoli village. A person called Maniruzzaman, who had gone out to lay nets for fishing, was shot at and died on his way home, South Salmara district’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border) Saifur Ali said.

Ali said that the police went to the Border Security Force camp to investigate the matter after locals alleged that Maniruzzaman had been shot by one of its officials.

“The BSF, however, has not admitted that the firing was done by their personnel,” the official said. “We are conducting an investigation and exploring all angles.”

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in South Salmara after the killing. The police have beefed up security in the border villages. District officials said that it could be a case of mistaken identity and the Border Security Force personnel must have suspected the fisherman to be a smuggler, PTI reported.