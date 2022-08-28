The Supertech twin towers in Noida will be demolished at 2.30 pm on Sunday after a nine-year-long legal battle.

The buildings called Apex and Ceyane, taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar, were built by private developer Supertech on the green area of their multi-storey housing society called Emerald Court in Sector 93A of Noida.

The towers, found to be in violation of multiple construction norms, will be the country’s tallest structures ever to be demolished, according to PTI.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and its South African partner firm Jet Demolition have placed over 3,700 kilograms of explosives to bring down the structures in a mere 12 seconds. Edifice Engineering has loaded nearly 7,000 drilled holes with explosives, according to IANS.

“The only work remaining is interconnecting the twin towers and placing a 100-metre-long cable from the structures to the exploder, from where the button would be pressed on Sunday,” project officials told PTI.

Explosives have been placed strategically to ensure minimal damage to the surroundings as some of the adjacent apartment buildings are just nine metres away from the twin towers. The buildings will fall inwards like a cascade and each floor will come down one after another, in what is described as the “waterfall technique”.

Residents evacuated

On Sunday, around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and the adjoining residential complex ATS Greens Village were evacuated. “The cooking gas and electricity supplies have been discontinued,” a police official told PTI. “They will be resumed after security clearance post demolition later.”

Edifice Engineering Project Manager Mayur Mehta said six persons, including three foreign experts, will be allowed inside what the authorities call an “exclusion zone” to set off the explosion.

Residents of the neighbouring areas have raised concerns that vibrations and shockwaves from the demolition could damage their structures. But when Mehta was asked about how confident he was about the implosion, he told PTI, “100%. I don’t have any other word. We are 100% confident.”

His brother and partner Utkarsh Mehta also assured residents of adjoining societies that there will be no damage to their homes, except for chances of “cosmetic cracks” on outer paint and plasters of some structures.

The Noida Authority has asked residents, especially children, elderly and patients, living in nearby areas to wear face masks in the aftermath of the demolition as a precautionary measure.

The service roads around exclusion zones have been shut down, while the section of the Noida Expressway adjacent to the area has been blocked for an hour for the operation, The Indian Express reported.

One nautical mile (approximately 1.8 kilometres) of air space around the twin towers has also been declared as a no-fly zone.

The violation

On August 31, 2021, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of these buildings for serious violations of building regulations and fire safety norms.

The court passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Resident Welfare Association of the Emerald Court, that was proposed to have 14 towers of nine floors spread out in 11 acres of land.

“In 2012, the Noida authority reviewed the map and allowed the construction of twin towers with 30 to 40 floors,” the Resident Welfare Association added. “Worst that it was built on the green land inside the society.”

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said the modification of the plan was done without the consent of the flat owners, and thereby violating the Uttar Pradesh Apartments Act, 2010. The judges upheld a 2014 ruling of the Allahabad High Court ordering the demolition of the buildings.