The Bengaluru civic body on Monday banned sale of meat and animal slaughter in the city on August 31 on the occasion of Hindu festival Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Animal Husbandry Department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike issued a circular, saying that the ban will be applicable at all places that fall under its jurisdiction.

On August 17, the civic body had imposed a similar ban on the occasion of another Hindu festival Janmashtami. Orders like these have also been issued on several occasions such as Basava Jayanti, Maha Shivratri, Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day and other religious events, according to the Hindustan Times.

On Monday, Janata Dal (Secular) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said that while the meat ban will not harm citizens in any manner, the state government should get its priorities right. He described the decision as a “political stunt”.

“In Karnataka, 80% of us are meat eaters,” Ahmed told news channel Times Now. “If the government has taken this decision it is okay...but it should start contributing significantly for development of Karnataka, the aspirations of youth, the issue of potholes.”