The Moradabad Police in Uttar Pradesh have registered a case against the owners of two homes after a large group of Muslims gathered there to offer namaz, ANI reported on Sunday, citing the police.

The incident took place on August 24 at the Dulhepur village under Chhajlet police station limits in Uttar Pradesh, said Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Meena.

“There was no mosque there, only two houses,” the official said.

The accused persons did not take permission before offering namaz at their homes, the official added, according to The Quint.

A man named Chandra Pal Singh filed a complaint in the matter, The Times of India reported.

The police have filed a first information report under Section 505-2 (statement leading to public mischief in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship) of the Indian Penal Code.

“They had been cautioned in the past not to indulge in such a practice at home, following objections from neighbours belonging to another community,” Meena added.

Meena said that the accused persons are at large and that an investigation has been initiated, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the police action in the case.

“Muslims in India can no longer offer namaz even at home?” he asked on Twitter. “Will permission have to be taken from the government or the police to offer prayers now?”

He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi till when Muslims in the country would be treated as “second-class citizens”.

समाज में कट्टरपंथी इस हद्द तक फैल गयी है के अब दूसरों के घरों में नमाज़ पढ़ने से भी लोगों के “जज़्बात” को ठेस पहुँच जाती है। 2/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 28, 2022

Owaisi described the police action as “injustice”, according to ANI.

“Supreme Court has said that namaz can be offered anywhere,” he was quoted as saying. “Why is there an objection to offering namaz at home?”