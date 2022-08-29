The big news: Four more Congress leaders quit to support Ghulam Nabi Azad, and 9 other top stories
Other stories: NASA postponed Artemis 1 moon mission due to fuel leak, and Reliance Jio to launch 5G services by Diwali.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Four more Congress leaders, 12 Apni Party workers resign in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad: Rahul Gandhi insulted senior leaders by asking them to say if they shouted ‘chowkidar chor hai’ slogan during 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Azad said.
- NASA postpones Artemis 1 moon mission due to fuel leak: The flight was aimed at testing the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion crew capsule.
- Reliance Jio to launch 5G services by Diwali, says Mukesh Ambani: The company will invest Rs 2 lakh crore to roll out the fifth generation internet services, Ambani said at the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries.
- Trinamool Congress to organise two-day protest in Kolkata to seek re-arrest of convicts of Bilkis Bano case: Mamata Banerjee said the BJP speaks about ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Beti Padhao’, but its government in Gujarat released 11 men accused of rape and murder.
- Jamia Millia cancels Safoora Zargar’s admission citing unsatisfactory progress report: The decision ‘breaks my heart, but not my spirit’, the scholar wrote on Twitter.
- Case against Teesta Setalvad not based merely on Zakia Jafri plea verdict, Gujarat tells Supreme Court: The police have accused the activist of committing forgery and fabricating evidence in a matter related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
- Girls and boys sitting together in classroom is against Indian culture, says Kerala leader: ‘We are not living in America or England,’ Vellapally Natesan says.
- Ranveer Singh records statement before Mumbai Police in nude photoshoot case: The actor may be summoned again if required, the police said.
- Former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna denied bail by Delhi court in money laundering case: She has been accused of illegal surveillance of employees of the stock exchange and favouring certain brokers on its trading platform.
- NDTV asks SEBI to clarify if Adani Group acquisition is valid: Citing an order issued by SEBI in 2020, the media group has claimed that the markets regulator needs to approve the acquisition of 29.18% stake.