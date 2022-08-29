A look at the top headlines of the day:

Four more Congress leaders, 12 Apni Party workers resign in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad: Rahul Gandhi insulted senior leaders by asking them to say if they shouted ‘chowkidar chor hai’ slogan during 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Azad said. NASA postpones Artemis 1 moon mission due to fuel leak: The flight was aimed at testing the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion crew capsule. Reliance Jio to launch 5G services by Diwali, says Mukesh Ambani: The company will invest Rs 2 lakh crore to roll out the fifth generation internet services, Ambani said at the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries. Trinamool Congress to organise two-day protest in Kolkata to seek re-arrest of convicts of Bilkis Bano case: Mamata Banerjee said the BJP speaks about ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Beti Padhao’, but its government in Gujarat released 11 men accused of rape and murder. Jamia Millia cancels Safoora Zargar’s admission citing unsatisfactory progress report: The decision ‘breaks my heart, but not my spirit’, the scholar wrote on Twitter. Case against Teesta Setalvad not based merely on Zakia Jafri plea verdict, Gujarat tells Supreme Court: The police have accused the activist of committing forgery and fabricating evidence in a matter related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Girls and boys sitting together in classroom is against Indian culture, says Kerala leader: ‘We are not living in America or England,’ Vellapally Natesan says. Ranveer Singh records statement before Mumbai Police in nude photoshoot case: The actor may be summoned again if required, the police said. Former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna denied bail by Delhi court in money laundering case: She has been accused of illegal surveillance of employees of the stock exchange and favouring certain brokers on its trading platform. NDTV asks SEBI to clarify if Adani Group acquisition is valid: Citing an order issued by SEBI in 2020, the media group has claimed that the markets regulator needs to approve the acquisition of 29.18% stake.