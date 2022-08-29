Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday appeared before the Mumbai Police to record his statement in a case filed against him for posting nude pictures of himself on social media platform Instagram, PTI reported.

The photographs were part of a photoshoot by Paper magazine in which Singh could be seen posing naked on a Turkish rug.

A first information report against Singh was filed at the city’s Chembur police station. The police had initially directed him to appear before them on August 22. However, the actor sought an extension and was granted time till August 30 to appear at the police station, The Indian Express reported.

Singh appeared before the investigation officer at 7 am on Monday and the authorities recorded his statement till 9.30 am. “Based on our questionnaire, he has given a handwritten statement to us,” an unidentified officer told the newspaper.

The actor may be summoned again if required, the police added.

Singh has been booked under Sections 292 (sale or circulation of obscene books etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young person) and 509 (words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The case was filed based on complaints by a non-governmental organisation and a woman lawyer. The NGO alleged that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, a police official stated.

The first information report said that India has a “good culture” but such pictures hurt sentiments of everyone.