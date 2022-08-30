The Gurugram Police on Monday arrested a man for repeatedly slapping and hurling expletives at a security guard of a residential complex after he was trapped inside an elevator for a few minutes, PTI reported. The man also assaulted the lift operator of the residential complex.

The man, identified as Varun Nath, got bail later on Monday.

The incident took place around 7.30 am on Monday at Close North Society in Sector 50 area of Gurugram. The CCTV footage of Nath assaulting the security guard and the lift operator was shared widely on social media.

This is absolutely insane. A resident gets stuck in a lift in Gurgaon’s The Close North Apartments and once he is out with the help of a security guard. Instead of thanking him, he starts slapping & physically assaulting the guard. No fear of law. Mad guy! pic.twitter.com/sfMfR0f4DI — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 29, 2022

In the video, as soon as the lift operator opens the elevator doors, Nath steps out and starts slapping the security guard, Ashok Kumar. He goes on to slap the lift operator before walking back aggressively towards Kumar.

Following the incident, the security guards of the building held a protest and demanded action against Nath, according to PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Police (East) Virender Vij said that a case has been registered against Nath based on a complaint filed by Kumar. Nath was booked under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kumar told media persons that the elevator had been opened within three to four minutes of Nath getting stuck, The Indian Express reported.

“He [Nath] pressed the emergency button and contacted me from the intercom…He told me that he had been stuck,” Kumar said. “I immediately informed the lift operator, who reached within three-four minutes and opened the lift with a key. After coming out of the lift, he started slapping me.”

He added: “I told him this is wrong...Why are you beating me? When the lift operator intervened, the accused man slapped him as well.”

This incident came a week after a woman was arrested in Noida for abusing and pushing a security guard at a residential complex.